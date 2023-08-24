Weekend travelers coming or going from Seattle or catching a flight from Sea-Tac Airport should be aware of several significant road closures beginning Friday night.

The Highway 520 bridge will close to cars from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday as part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing work to replace the floating freeway. The trail for people walking, biking, or scooting across Lake Washington will remain open. Drivers, especially those heading in to catch a Mariners game this weekend, can detour to Interstate 90 to the south.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, southbound I-5 between Northeast Northgate Way and Northeast 80th Street, including the express lanes, will close until 2 a.m. Friday so crews can replace a sign bridge. Detours will begin at the Northeast 80th Street off-ramp.

Highway 518 heading east, from Burien to the airport, will also close all weekend so crews can continue work on a girder that was damaged by a truck in 2020. It’s the second weekend in a row the stretch has been closed. Last weekend, crews removed the damaged 24th Avenue South bridge and this weekend they will lift a replacement into place.

The work will also mean one westbound lane will be closed, slowing traffic for anyone driving west from the airport. The bridge over the highway on 24th is expected to be usable again this fall.

WSDOT recommends those heading to the airport allow extra time. Available detours include Des Moines Memorial Drive South, South 156th Way, South 154th Street and Highway 99/International Boulevard to the eastbound Highway 518 onramp.

The onramp to northbound I-5 from Mercer Street in South Lake Union will close at 9 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

The southbound Interstate 405 off-ramp to 520 in Bellevue will close Saturday from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m.