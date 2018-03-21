Officials are asking riders to test the brakes on bike-share bicycles before using them.
Vandals have cut or damaged the brake lines on some of the yellow, green and orange dockless bicycles around the city, the Seattle Department of Transportation and the bike-share companies said Wednesday.
Most Read Local Stories
- Illegal ‘gingerbread house’ in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Forest stocked with food, bedding — and child porn
- ‘This is now a crime scene’: Trail steward recalls finding illegal ‘gingerbread house’ filled with child porn
- Getting clearer all the time: City should ban cars from South Lake Union | Danny Westneat
- Spring has sprung, but winter-like weather will return — so here are some Seattle weather jokes to lighten the mood
- In West Seattle, more than 500 people saved a historical bungalow and its coffee shop VIEW
A spokesman for SDOT could not say how many reports have been received nor estimate how many bikes may be damaged. He directed questions to individual bike-share companies.
On Twitter, LimeBike advised riders to inspect bikes to ensure all wires are intact and squeeze the brakes to test their resistance.
To report a damaged LimeBike, park it and tap the “exclamation” button on the home screen of the LimeBike app.
A representative from the bike-share company ofo said it has not receive any rider complaints, and maintenance crews for the firm have detected just a handful of damaged bikes during routine checks. Spin, in a statement, said a “limited” number of its bikes have been affected.
All companies are alerting riders through notifications within their apps and are working with law enforcement on the incidents.
Anyone with information about the vandalism can contact the Seattle Police Department at its non-emergency number, 206-625-5011. If you witness a crime in action, dial 911.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.