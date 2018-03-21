Officials are asking riders to test the brakes on bike-share bicycles before using them.

Vandals have cut or damaged the brake lines on some of the yellow, green and orange dockless bicycles around the city, the Seattle Department of Transportation and the bike-share companies said Wednesday.

We’re getting reports that some #seattlebikeshare bikes have had brakes vandalized. We’re working w/the companies to notify users, but in the meantime, please be sure to test your bike share brakes before you hop on. More info soon!

A spokesman for SDOT could not say how many reports have been received nor estimate how many bikes may be damaged. He directed questions to individual bike-share companies.

On Twitter, LimeBike advised riders to inspect bikes to ensure all wires are intact and squeeze the brakes to test their resistance.

To report a damaged LimeBike, park it and tap the “exclamation” button on the home screen of the LimeBike app.

A representative from the bike-share company ofo said it has not receive any rider complaints, and maintenance crews for the firm have detected just a handful of damaged bikes during routine checks. Spin, in a statement, said a “limited” number of its bikes have been affected.

All companies are alerting riders through notifications within their apps and are working with law enforcement on the incidents.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can contact the Seattle Police Department at its non-emergency number, 206-625-5011. If you witness a crime in action, dial 911.