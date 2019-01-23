Interstate 5 is closed in both directions in Tacoma after a semi truck crashed early Wednesday morning.
Interstate 5 is closed in both directions in Tacoma after a semitruck crashed early Wednesday. The state Department of Transportation estimated just after 5:30 a.m. that the freeway could remain closed for “a few more hours.”
Drivers are being detoured onto connector/distributor streets that run parallel to the freeway.
The semi started being towed away from the scene around 5:30 a.m., according to a WSDOT tweet. Crews began replacing more than a dozen sections of barrier that were damaged in the crash; a fuel spill will also need to be cleaned up, WSDOT tweeted.
