A BNSF train derailed early Thursday on the Swinomish Reservation in the Anacortes area, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.
About 5,000 gallons of diesel had leaked as of 6 a.m., the department said. There were no injuries.
The spill happened on a berm — a piece of land bordering a river — and most of the diesel leaked on the land side, the department said.
The Department of Ecology and the Marine Spill Response Corporation are responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
