A BNSF train derailed early Thursday on the Swinomish Reservation in the Anacortes area, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

About 5,000 gallons of diesel had leaked as of 6 a.m., the department said. There were no injuries.

Ecology & the Marine Spill Response Corporation are responding to a BNSF train derailment on the Swinomish Reservation in Anacortes. ~5000 gallons of diesel leaked at this time. Spill happened on a berm & most of diesel leaked on land side. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/RHctfXDngE — WA Department of Ecology (@EcologyWA) March 16, 2023

The spill happened on a berm — a piece of land bordering a river — and most of the diesel leaked on the land side, the department said.

The Department of Ecology and the Marine Spill Response Corporation are responding to the scene.

