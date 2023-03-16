By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A BNSF train derailed early Thursday on the Swinomish Reservation in the Anacortes area, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

About 5,000 gallons of diesel had leaked as of 6 a.m., the department said. There were no injuries.

The spill happened on a berm — a piece of land bordering a river — and most of the diesel leaked on the land side, the department said.

The Department of Ecology and the Marine Spill Response Corporation are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

