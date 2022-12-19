Blewett Pass reopened Monday afternoon after multiple jackknifed semitrucks closed the pass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The pass was closed at around 2 p.m. from milepost 149.7 at the junction with Highway 970 east of Cle Elum to milepost 185 at the junction with Highway 2 at the Big Y. There was no detour available.

Traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited on the pass.

Westbound I-90 closed for about four hours Sunday night due to a jackknifed semi.