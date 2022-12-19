Blewett Pass is closed with no estimated time of reopening Monday afternoon due to multiple jackknifed semitrucks, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The pass is closed from milepost 149.7 at the junction with Highway 970 east of Cle Elum to milepost 185 at the junction with Highway 2 at the Big Y. There is no detour available and compact snow and ice is on the road.

Westbound I-90 closed for about four hours Sunday night due to a jackknifed semi.

