Below is a list of the bills Traffic Lab is tracking in the final weeks of the legislative session, which is set to end April 28. We’ll be updating the list periodically as things change.

As this year’s state legislative session crosses its halfway mark, Washington lawmakers have narrowed down the bills they’re considering. Now, they’re up against the clock to get their policies passed into law.

On transportation, lawmakers’ priorities have sounded familiar, with heated debates over car tabs and a $15 billion transportation package.

There are also ideas to encourage electric vehicles, reform DUI laws and bolster enforcement of bus-only lanes.

Click the links in the bill tracker for access to the bills themselves and past Seattle Times coverage. Scroll right to see which lawmakers are backing the bills.

Notice something we missed? Email hgroover@seattletimes.com.