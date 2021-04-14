Michael Colmant, a 63-year-old employee at King County International Airport at Boeing Field, was an avid swimmer, cyclist and runner. He raced in several marathons and competed in the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.

On Sunday evening, Colmant was riding his bicycle along Seward Park Avenue South when a driver heading the opposite direction in his lane struck him head-on and did not stop. He suffered multiple blunt force injuries, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday, and was declared dead upon arriving to the hospital.

No one has been arrested for the hit-and-run death, Seattle police said Wednesday. The car is an older model, silver Nissan Sentra with a broken windshield.

Colmant served the airport for more than two decades, including most recently as its deputy director, according to a Monday Facebook post from the airport. He was most proud of helping repair the main runway at the airport two weeks after the 2001 Nisqually earthquake.

“He was truly an amazing man and we miss him so much,” said Sydney Colmant, who said the bicyclist was her father in a Facebook comment.

Colmant graduated from the University of British Columbia and held management positions at airports in Canada before coming to King County in 1999. He often shared his expertise with young people considering aviation careers.

“Mike was a true professional who dedicated the last 20-plus years to making King County International Airport-Boeing Field better. He was a great colleague and a dear friend. He will be sorely missed,” said Airport Director John Parrott in a statement.