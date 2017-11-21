The bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning on First Avenue South, at South Andover Street, police said.

A bicyclist was killed at First Avenue South and South Andover Street on Tuesday morning in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police spokesman Mark Jamieson said detectives are trying to determine the cause of the fatal incident. It was not immediately clear whether a vehicle was involved.

Both directions of First Avenue were closed between South Spokane Street and and South Hudson Street as detectives investigated the scene.