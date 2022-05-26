What are the best and worst times to travel in Washington this coming holiday weekend?

Though travel times vary each year and are not always predictable, the Washington State Department of Transportation has issued its annual holiday traffic guide with detailed charts.

Holiday weekend travel charts are provided for the routes that historically see the most traffic congestion and that do not have alternative route options:

Here are some other traffic updates for Memorial Day weekend:

You can expect to see much more traffic than usual on the highways, especially on Interstate 90, and longer wait times at ferry docks. Here is a guide to the best times to ride the ferries.

WSDOT is pretty active on Twitter, so that’s a good way to get real-time updates on what’s going on before you head out. These accounts provide real-time updates: