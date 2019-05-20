A 20-year-old Bellingham woman died over the weekend when the motorcycle she was riding struck a power pole, the Washington State Patrol said.

Troopers said the woman, identified as Penny R. Jefferson, was riding a 2014 Kawasaki EX 650 FEF Ninja north on Mosquito Lake Road, near the Nooksack River between Bellingham and Mount Baker, on Sunday when she failed to negotiate a curve and slammed into the pole.

WSP said it’s not yet known whether alcohol or other intoxicants were involved.

Road-safety officials say statistics show that Washington state motorcycle riders are more likely to die in single vehicle crashes involving curves. Alcohol and other intoxicants, speed and intersections are also common elements in fatal and serious injury motorcycle crashes, according to the State Patrol.

This is at least the fifth motorcycle fatality since March in the Puget Sound area. Each year, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, about 75 Washington motorcyclists die on the road.