Outside experts warn that Sound Transit light-rail extensions, already years late, will careen into endless delays unless the board and executives adopt a big-time mindset to match the 116-mile network they promised the voters.

That means a harder line dealing with 53 local governments that sometimes treat transit projects as a cash cow for local streetscape improvements. It means treating contractors better, so they’ll bid for future work. And the transit board must rebuild trust between elected officials who excessively seek more studies, and the professional transit staff who’ve been too shy about exposing problems.

These themes appear in a report issued Thursday by an eight-person technical advisory group Sound Transit formed in mid-2022 in the hope of reducing delays in the nation’s most ambitious transit expansion plan.

Every month, the price to build a 12-mile Ballard-to-West Seattle train corridor rises $50 million, said co-author Grace Crunican, former head of Bay Area Rapid Transit and Seattle Department of Transportation. Current estimates are around $15 billion. Not just transit staff but the board, local communities, federal overseers and contractors need a new perspective, she said in an interview.

“They need to get to a culture of, ‘Do the job and get it out the door,’ and keep in mind every minute, that time is money,” she said.

Most lines voters approved in the Sound Transit 2 measure of 2008, and Sound Transit 3 lines voters approved in 2016 through property, car-tab and sales tax hikes, are behind schedule. The ST3 campaign maps displayed a dozen megaprojects: faster freeway buses, longer Tacoma streetcar tracks, Sounder commuter-train improvements, and light rail reaching Everett, Issaquah, Redmond, Tacoma, West Seattle and Ballard.

One common denominator is the agency’s sluggish pace of decision-making, the report emphasizes. A few projects have lost time to construction or engineering problems, an angle not plumbed by the 34-page document.

Light rail to Ballard is projected in 2039, and Everett service by 2041, each four years later than advertised. But a pair of Redmond stations will arrive only a year late in 2025, as did the Northgate extension in 2021.

Sound Transit 2 and 3 together could extend today’s 24-mile light-rail network, which carries 80,000 daily riders, to 116 miles in three counties (a similar length to the Washington, D.C., subway). The finance plan estimates total capital, finance and operating costs for all services at $149 billion from 2017 to 2045.

“[Sound Transit’s] work to date benefits thousands of riders every day,” the report concludes. “Without significant investments in change, the sheer volume of work associated with ST3 will overwhelm the agency as it is currently structured and functioning.”

Sound Transit board Chair Dow Constantine said he wants to continue hearing from the advisory panel, and said the agency, led by new CEO Julie Timm, will formally respond in April.

“Sound Transit has a lot going for it, but it is entering uncharted territory now, with a fivefold increase in work and a sixfold increase in capital spend. And it needs to become a bigger and different agency in order to successfully execute,” said Constantine, who is King County executive.

How to jump-start Sound Transit The expert panel suggested 6 reforms: 1. Rebuild trust and clarify roles and responsibilities of the Sound Transit board and staff, including when to cease studies, and when to expose bad news. 2. Hire a new executive director of capital projects with megaproject experience, and two deputy directors, from outside the agency. 3. Empower staff to make more decisions, in hopes of avoiding millions of dollars in routine delays. 4. Reduce unnecessary red tape and delay, especially when paying construction firms. 5. Strengthen and enforce a “betterment policy,” to control and sometimes reject runaway requests by local governments. 6. Partner with the Federal Transit Administration, and seek more congressional FTA funding, to shorten FTA-review timelines that can last a full year. More

Taming the process

For the Seattle route, environmental studies and final decisions on station sites were to be completed by now. After four years of planning, the board has progress to narrow station options in difficult spots like the Chinatown International District, but they’re far from done.

Sound Transit’s slow pace has been called out before, not only in local newspaper reports but national studies from the nonpartisan Eno Center for Transportation, and New York University’s Transit Costs Project.

EnoTrans focused on “overcustomization” by Sound Transit to slake community demands, and the average five-year planning phase. NYU remarked that Seattle-area voters approved ST3 projects “based on 1-2% design, which one former official described as ‘a drawing on a napkin.’ ” Subsequently politicians on the Sound Transit board are more likely than New York leaders to interfere as lines are planned, NYU says.

Thursday’s report suggests giving managers power to reject unworkable concepts. “Studying improbable alternatives suggested by the board, the public or others during the planning and design phase wastes time and distracts the project team from its goal of advancing progress,” it says, without naming specific examples.

One such infeasible option was to build the future South King County train-maintenance base on top of the defunct Midway Landfill, along the corridor from Angle Lake to Federal Way and Tacoma, panel member Eric Goldwyn, an NYU researcher, said Thursday morning. The studies found it would require a thick concrete layer and more than $1 million; Sound Transit ultimately chose a South Federal Way site instead.

To add clout and experience, Sound Transit should hire a capital projects director, and a deputy each to oversee ST2 routes (projects as Bellevue and Lynnwood), and one for ST3, they said. The agency should recruit worldwide for executives who’ve led multiple projects at once, and their pay will likely exceed the $375,000 CEO salary, Crunican said.

“Betterments”

The panel called for a clear policy to avoid add-ons by local cities, such as road widenings during light-rail construction. As a hypothetical, Sound Transit would finance 10-foot-wide sidewalks at stations, but to have 12 feet, a city must contribute, Crunican said.

She raised a more profound question regarding Ballard, where Sound Transit proposed a stop at 14th Avenue Northwest, but Seattle prefers 15th Avenue Northwest, which is closer to the retail district and apartments. Crunican said she’d consider that a “betterment” where the city should chip in the $200 million difference.

Projects are complicated by cities that can withhold permits and seek betterments as leverage when the agency closes a street or builds a station, the report says.

But the experts that note light rail is an “essential public facility” that generally takes legal priority over local jurisdictions, a power rarely used.

Sound Transit invoked that doctrine in 2002 to override the Tukwila City Council, which wanted a costlier route serving Southcenter mall and threatened to withhold permits. Instead, the agency with federal consent picked a more direct, cheaper path along freeways toward Tukwila International Boulevard and the SeaTac/Airport station.

New York is considering a 30-day time limit for utilities to review transit-related relocations, while Toronto’s agency takes over permitting with 50 feet of its trackway and Italy holds rapid meetings where each government sends one person to hash out development questions, the report said.

Contracting crisis

Construction firms internally price an extra 15% into their Sound Transit bids, to offset hassles and delayed payment, a plight shared with Boston and New York, said Goldwyn. Along the Federal Way extension, an average 260 days elapse between “change orders” and when builders get paid for extra or different work, because of friction within the agency, Crunican explained. On-site engineers need approval from higher-ups for decisions over $50,000, compared to $5 million for private firms, the report says.

“Two reputable firms who worked on ST2 projects indicated to the [panel] they will stop bidding on future ST projects,” says the report.

The experts hoped new capital executives can raise Sound Transit to an “owner of choice,” like the smooth relations between contractors and Washington State Department of Transportation.

Crunican led Seattle DOT under Mayor Greg Nickels in the ’00s, when the city fixed potholes, launched its first modern streetcar, and passed a levy for work like seismic strengthening and a new Mercer Street. Nickels and SDOT drew public ire in a December 2008 snowstorm when roadway ice lingered for days, because of SDOT’s now-abandoned policy to not use salt. Other panelists familiar to Seattleites are Ken Johnsen, a construction executive at Climate Pledge Arena, and Greg Johnson, administrator for a proposed I-5 bridge replacement between Washington and Oregon.

Claudia Balducci, chair of the Sound Transit board’s system expansion committee, said she would do everything possible to move projects faster. She recalled the 2016 campaign, when voters were baffled at grand opening dates like 2035. Then during the pandemic, inflation and concrete strike, the board reluctantly pushed back ST3 timelines a couple years. “We choose the ‘delay’ lever every time,” she lamented.

Despite many critiques, the report says it’s still possible to scale back delays so trains arrive closer to when voters were promised.