Politicians have rallied behind a tunnel to Ballard at 14th Avenue Northwest, instead of choosing an unpopular drawbridge for light-rail trains when service reaches the northwest Seattle neighborhood in 2035.

The endorsement came Friday morning from the “Elected Leadership Group,” the second-highest among five layers of public process to settle on a train alignment by next year. However, a fixed bridge more than 100 feet high will be studied too, at the request of Seattle Councilmember Mike O’Brien, just in case the tunnel isn’t buildable.

Ballard tunneling, along with tweaks in the Chinatown International District and a proposed shallow West Seattle tunnel, will require at least $1 billion more than earmarked in Sound Transit’s financial plan, acknowledged Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

“There will be third-party funding, but I want people to understand it’s not going to be only the people of Seattle,” she vowed.

Ballard’s buried route under the Lake Washington Ship Canal is thought to cost $300 million more than an all-elevated trackway depicted when regional voters passed the $54 billion ST3 tax measure two years ago — but that’s a savings compared to the $600 million difference planners worried about, for other underground paths. All these numbers are merely early concepts. The local construction market is blazing hot, and CEO Peter Rogoff said he’ll issue cost updates in early 2019.

In other highlights, the group recommended scrapping a Pigeon Ridge tunnel, paired with a second tunnel past West Seattle Golf Course, that would have added $1.2 billion. A shallower, shorter tunnel near Avalon Way into the West Seattle Junction.

And the group remains stuck regarding the Chinatown International District, where neighborhood and business representatives strongly oppose any lines that carve open Fifth Avenue South to build a station — but other options require a 200-foot-deep station that hinders transit riders, or would tear out and replace the busy Fourth Avenue South car and bus viaduct.

Final decisions are scheduled next year by the transit board, which includes members from Snohomish, Pierce and King counties, and will be less enthused than the Seattle group about maxing out the cash flow to defend the city’s interests. “It would be easy to spend all $54 billion of ST3 in West Seattle and Ballard, or the Eastside, or anywhere else,” remarked Board Chairman Dave Somers, the Snohomish County executive, who repeated his worry about consuming dollars before trains get to Everett.