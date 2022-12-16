The Ballard Bridge’s right southbound lane will be closed Saturday morning as Seattle Department of Transportation workers replace the 70-year-old traffic gate.
The closure will run from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The sidewalk will be open most of the time during construction, SDOT officials said.
Last year, SDOT identified about $7.8 million worth of urgent projects to keep the Ballard, Fremont and University steel-deck bridges, and the Spokane Street swing bridge, reliable for marine openings.
Bridge maintenance grabbed the council’s attention in March 2020, when fast-growing cracks forced SDOT to close the West Seattle Bridge for two years while repairs were made. Before that, the 104-year-old Ballard Bridge stuck open twice in December 2019.
Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.