The Ballard Bridge’s right southbound lane will be closed Saturday morning as Seattle Department of Transportation workers replace the 70-year-old traffic gate.

The closure will run from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The sidewalk will be open most of the time during construction, SDOT officials said.

Last year, SDOT identified about $7.8 million worth of urgent projects to keep the Ballard, Fremont and University steel-deck bridges, and the Spokane Street swing bridge, reliable for marine openings.

Bridge maintenance grabbed the council’s attention in March 2020, when fast-growing cracks forced SDOT to close the West Seattle Bridge for two years while repairs were made. Before that, the 104-year-old Ballard Bridge stuck open twice in December 2019.

