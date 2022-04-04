With wind gusts touching 40 mph, it’s been a rough Monday morning on Puget Sound for Washington’s largest ferry system. Three routes — Port Townsend to Coupeville; Bainbridge to Seattle; and Vashon to West Seattle — struggled with weather delays, equipment malfunctions and a hard landing into Seattle’s Colman Dock, disrupting the timing of all three passages.

Just after 7:30 Monday morning, the Kaleetan ferry sailing between Seattle and Bainbridge slammed into one of two “wing walls” at Colman Dock in downtown Seattle. The wooden walls act as funnels, feeding the massive boats gently into the docking slips. While it’s common for the ferry boats, which weigh thousands of tons, to rub against the walls, the Kaleetan’s “hard landing” on Monday crunched the wooden beams, said spokesperson Ian Sterling.

“The dock did what it was supposed to do, which is it broke before the boat did,” said Sterling.

No injuries have been reported. But as a result of the landing, Washington State Ferries has closed the damaged slip and removed the Kaleetan from service as crews investigate damages, said Sterling.

One boat is still running between Seattle and Bainbridge. The dock will share a single slip for the Bainbridge and Bremerton routes, which could cause delays in loading and unloading.

It’s unclear whether the landing was the result of the day’s weather, which has brought white capped waves and stormy skies. Sterling said the crew of the Kaleetan will be questioned and drug tested. Such hard landings used to be more common, said Sterling, but are rare today. “Tens of thousands of [landings] go as planned, but every now and then you get a fender bender,” he said.

At the same time, a cable issue Monday morning shuttered the Fauntleroy ferry dock in West Seattle, which runs service to Vashon Island and Southworth. The cable’s malfunction impacted crews’ ability to raise and lower the car ramp leading on to the boats. Repair work was scheduled to be completed by Monday afternoon.

Additionally, stormy seas forced the ferry system to cancel routes between Port Townsend and Coupeville, on Whidbey Island. The passage can sometimes be subjected to punishing winds coming through the Strait of Juan de Fuca, making sailings unsafe. Sterling said crews would monitor the weather.

Crew shortages and maintenance issues have plagued the ferry system in recent months, causing a slew of cancellations and delays. Those issues persists, as evidenced by the reduced service between Seattle and Bremerton, and Edmonds and Kingston Monday morning, which were both operating with only one boat as opposed to the normal two.