The April grounding of the ferry Walla Walla on Bainbridge Island was the result of bacterial and fungal growth in the ship’s diesel storage tanks, according to a report from Washington State Ferries.

Excessive air crept inside the “two-day tank” on board, which feeds into the ferry’s fuel manifold. When combined with moisture inside the tank, a black sludge formed at the bottom. That sludge broke free, overwhelming the ship’s fuel filters, killing power to the generators and disabling the Walla Walla’s steering.

Ferry officials announced last spring that the boat’s malfunctioning was due to fuel contamination but didn’t specify the source of that contamination. The latest report makes clear it became dirty while onboard.

“These boats are definitely showing their age,” spokesperson Ian Sterling said of the Walla Walla, which was built in 1973.

The Walla Walla was traveling from Bremerton to Seattle on the evening of April 15, carrying nearly 600 passengers, including many on their way to a U.S. Navy ball in the city. As the ferry entered Rich Passage near the south end of Bainbridge, alarms started going off in both the pilothouse and the engine room, according to the report.

Crews unsuccessfully tried to manually restart the generators. By 4:35 p.m., the captain ordered the anchor dropped and warned passengers to brace for impact. The ship gently beached near Lynwood Center on Bainbridge, and no one was hurt.

The report concluded that the ship’s crew acted appropriately and were not at fault.

Passengers remained onboard until just before 10 p.m., when a Kitsap Transit passenger ferry took them back to Bremerton.

The investigators, James Schubert and Beth Stowell, issued several recommendations, including regular sweeps of the fuel lines to find and plug air leaks. They also recommended layering on maintenance and inspection requirements of the tanks, redesigning them so water and sludge can be more easily expelled, increasing the amount of biocides added to the fuel to combat growth, and refining the process and documentation of clearing out the centrifuge that moves the diesel.

Sterling said WSF is confident the issues leading to the contamination have been addressed and won’t repeat themselves.

The Walla Walla’s grounding was the second major ferry incident in fewer than 12 months. The other, when the Cathlamet crashed into a collection of pilings off Fauntleroy in July 2022, was deemed to be human error.

Because it was clear the Walla Walla’s issues were mechanical, it quickly became a symbol of the poor state of Washington’s ferry fleet. Many ships are over 40 years old, with some entering their 50s and 60s. Of the 21 boats in use by the state, just nine are considered to be in good shape.

The state Legislature budgeted around $1 billion to build five new hybrid-electric ships, but the process has stalled and the earliest a boat could arrive is 2027.

Meanwhile, the Walla Walla’s propeller broke earlier this month, and the ferry is on its way to drydock on Harbor Island.