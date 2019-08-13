All lanes of Interstate 5 have reopened after a fatal crash in Olympia closed the freeway’s southbound lanes for more than three hours Tuesday morning, causing traffic backups that stretched for miles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Police and traffic officials said the lanes were closed from about 3 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and though they have reopened, it will take a while to clear the backups, which stretched up to Tacoma.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at milepost 104.77, near Capitol Boulevard Southeast.

Investigators have not released details about the crash.

Transportation officials are still warning drivers who must travel south to expect delays.