A fatal crash in Olympia has all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 closed Tuesday morning, and traffic is already backed up for miles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Detours are in place, but police and traffic officials say it will take a while to clear and are urging drivers to delay trips if possible and, ideally, to avoid the area entirely.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at milepost 104.77, near Capitol Boulevard Southeast.

Details about the crash have not been released by investigators but it has been described as a fatality.

Transportation officials are recommending that drivers who must travel south use the following detour:

Exit I-5 at Exit 105B (City Center) and travel along Plum Street about half a mile. At Henderson Boulevard, turn left and go 4.28 mi. Turn right onto Tumwater Boulevard and go 2.11 mi. Follow Tumwater Boulevard back to southbound I-5.