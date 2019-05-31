Traffic on the Aurora Bridge will be limited to one lane each direction this weekend and others throughout the summer for construction, and on Sunday, June 9 all northbound lanes will close during the annual Rock ‘N Roll Marathon.

The first in a succession of 10 weekend closures goes from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, reducing passage to one lane in each direction. The 89-year-old bridge will undergo paving, cleaning, repainting, and expansion-joint repairs that will prevent corrosion and surface ruts, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Lead-based paints are to be chipped away, captured by fabric beneath and replaced by safer unleaded paint. This phase is part of a $35.2 million rehabilitation that began early last year.

Similar weekend lane closures on the bridge are scheduled June 14-17, June 28-July 1, July 12-15, and August 9-12, 16-19 and 23-26. Three more are expected after August. Aurora already has been undergoing repaving in a 7 1/2-mile project from Roy Street in South Lake Union to North 145th Street at the Seattle-Shoreline boundary.

On June 9, the St. Jude Rock ‘N Roll Marathon will wind through downtown and north-central Seattle, including on the Interstate 5 Express Lanes and Highway 99.

The Aurora Bridge will be the most affected area, closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. northbound. Southbound lanes will stay open, and northbound travel will be available in the non-bridge portions of Aurora Avenue North. With the Highway 99 tunnel now completed, runners will take a new path this year by entering Aurora via the new Harrison Street interchange, proceeding to Green Lake and around the lake, the race map shows.

Other highway closures include a full-time, single-lane reduction of westbound Highway 18 at Issaquah-Hobart Road until sometime in July. Overnight lane closures are scheduled in early June at Interstate 405 through Renton, the Highway 99 tunnel interchanges at Sodo and South Lake Union, the I-405 to Interstate 90 onramps that pass under Sound Transit bridge construction at Bellevue, Highway 2 through Snohomish, and Aurora Avenue North.