Fall, seemingly eager to bypass summer’s lingering warmth to show us the best of what it has to offer, has wasted no time ushering in Western Washington’s rainy season.

A parade of weather systems continues to roll through the region this week, bringing with them the most rain we’ve seen since the spring — and giving us all a bit of weather whiplash.

From June 21 through Sept. 22 (which is 94 days, or about 2,250 hours), Seattle received only 1.06 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Since the precipitation started wetting pavement across the Puget Sound area Sunday afternoon (just over 40 hours ago, as of early Tuesday), Seattle has received 1.43 inches of rain, the weather service said.

Although Western Washington will see a lull in shower activity Tuesday morning, rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to increase once again as night falls, the weather service said.

Showers will continue Wednesday, and Thursday, and Friday, before conditions are expected to dry out over the weekend.

As the first fall rain arrives, collisions become common on Western Washington roads, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The first fall rain brings to road surfaces a whole summer’s worth of leaked oils and fluids, making roads slick and traction elusive. Like clockwork, nearly every time precipitation hits after a long dry spell, whether it’s a drizzle or a deluge, traffic catastrophes ensue.

In King County, WSP troopers responded to 77 collisions from Sunday morning through Monday morning — not counting spinouts of vehicles that didn’t strike anything, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

@wastatepatrol troopers in #KingCounty have responded to 77 collisions since yesterday morning. This is excluding spinouts that didn't strike anything. PLEASE slow down, increase following distance and turn headlights on. #MoreRainToCome pic.twitter.com/HRdzidVPMm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 25, 2023

“PLEASE slow down, increase following distance and turn headlights on,” Johnson said on the social media platform X.

As the rain continues to fall through the rest of the week, here are some tips from the Washington State Department of Transportation to drive safe on slick roads:

Slow down (even if you have four-wheel drive).

Increase your following distance.

Use your headlights.

Watch out for water pooled on the roadway.

Turn off cruise control.

Check your tire tread, windshield wipers and defroster. Make sure your windshield-wiper fluid is filled before the rainy season begins in earnest.

Leave early and give yourself plenty of travel time so you’re not rushing.

Pull over and take a break if you’re frustrated or angry, as that’s when people are often tempted to make bad decisions.

If you’re hydroplaning, don’t panic. Avoid hard braking and quick turns, and ease off the gas while lightly pumping your brakes.