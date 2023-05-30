Travel woes continue Tuesday as Washington State Ferries canceled a slew of sailings to and from the San Juan Islands, citing crew shortages.

All Tuesday sailings of the Tillikum — which runs between the islands, and does not require reservations — have been canceled, according to the Washington Stare Department of Transportation. In addition, new reservations are no longer being accepted for Tuesday trips, but this change does not affect travelers with existing reservations.

WSDOT made the following schedule adjustments to Tuesday sailings to accommodate as many displaced travelers as possible, the department said:

The 6:20 a.m. departure from Anacortes will make stops at Lopez, Shaw and Orcas before arriving in Friday Harbor.

The 8:05 a.m. sailing from Friday Harbor to Anacortes will make an additional stop at Orcas.

The 9:30 a.m. sailing from Anacortes to Friday Harbor and the 11:05 a.m. from Friday Harbor to Anacortes have been canceled.

Customers with reservations on the 9:30 a.m. sailing to Friday Harbor should take the 8:30 a.m. sailing instead. Customers with reservations for the canceled 11:05 a.m. sailing to Anacortes can take the 1:55 p.m. departure to Anacortes.

The 4:15 p.m. sailing from Friday Harbor to Anacortes will make added stops at Orcas and Shaw, along with Lopez.

The 6 p.m. departure from Anacortes to Lopez and Friday Harbor and the 7:45 p.m. sailing from Friday Harbor to Lopez and Anacortes are canceled.

Customers planning to travel on the now canceled 6 p.m. sailing should take the 4:30 p.m. sailing to Lopez and Friday Harbor.

The 7:50 p.m. sailing from Orcas will make an added stop at Lopez to accommodate travelers affected by the cancellation of the 7:45 p.m. sailing.

WSDOT will not charge a fee to those with reservations who choose not to travel Tuesday, the department said.

Travelers can check the Anacortes/San Juan Islands timetable for scheduled sailings and the real-time WSDOT ferry map for information on delays and estimated arrival times.

Tuesday’s travel troubles follow Memorial Day weekend cancellations brought on by crew shortages and mechanical issues. Travelers also faced longer-than-usual waits across the ferry system during the holiday weekend.

On Monday morning, several sailings on the Mukilteo/Clinton route — typically one of the busiest as people head back to the mainland from Whidbey Island — were canceled as crews made repairs to the vessel Kitsap. The boat was back in service as of 1 p.m., according to WSDOT.

Mechanical issues aboard the Yakima canceled some ferry sailings to and from the San Juan Islands on Sunday. Lack of crew on one of the vessels on the Seattle/Bremerton route led to limited passenger capacity on Sunday, according to WSDOT.

On Saturday, crew shortages scuttled at least 11 runs to the San Juans.

Washington State Ferries also canceled two early-morning Saturday sailings between Vashon and Southworth due to crew shortages.