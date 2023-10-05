Two-thirds of likely Seattle voters are willing to pay more in taxes to improve the city’s transportation system, at least in principle, according to a poll conducted by the city of Seattle.

Although voters won’t face a ballot measure until November 2024, the city’s transportation world has begun to consider how Seattle would — or could — spend a new round of property taxes. The conversation comes as more than 20% of the Seattle Department of Transportation’s budget, in the form of a $930 million package approved in 2015, nears its end.

Both ending the old and beginning the new bring challenges. For years now, the city has been slow to get dollars out the door, underspending its goals nearly every quarter and leaving the Transportation Department with a sprint this year and next to spend what’s already coming in. While money from the 2015 “Move Seattle” levy will stop arriving at the end of 2024, work on the projects it is funding will likely continue through 2025.

Meanwhile, some have begun raising concerns that the city is short on time to lay out a clear vision for what it wants voters to pay for in the next round. A nearly 800-page plan put out by the department in August was broad and aspirational and has so far done little to narrow down the city’s near-term ambitions.

City officials are weighing where to set priorities and how high the ceiling could be for another ballot measure, both in terms of what voters are willing to pay and what the Transportation Department can accomplish with limited staff and time.

“The need is great and that’s, I think, what keeps me up at night,” said Francisca Stefan, deputy director at the Seattle Department of Transportation. “There’s so much in maintenance and future-looking things we need to do. So could Seattle benefit from a massive increase? Sure. Can we afford it? We don’t know.”

Coming up short

In June, SDOT officials told the Seattle City Council the department would spend over $300 million in combined general fund and levy dollars this year on Move Seattle projects. It would be the most ambitious year in the levy’s life; since 2018, the department is averaging just over $200 million annually.

In the first two quarters, however, the city has already underspent its goals by more than $35 million.

It’s a pattern for SDOT. Since 2018, the department has undershot its spending plans nearly every quarter, according to quarterly progress reports it publishes online — more than $230 million in total. That money rolls over into the next year, meaning the Move Seattle budget for 2023 is a mammoth $508 million, in dollars from both the voter-approved levy and other city funds.

The city won’t spend that money this year, acknowledged Serena Lehman of SDOT’s project and portfolio management team, nor is it likely to hit its $300 million goal.

“Since 2019, there’s been a lot of uncertainty as we’ve been dealing with the pandemic, the West Seattle Bridge [closure], the concrete strike, among other things,” Lehman said. Some spending is deferred so the department can take better advantage of grants. SDOT has also blamed inclement weather.

Gordon Padelford, executive director of Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, said long timelines for basic projects, complete with extensive outreach and design revisions for even a crosswalk, slows spending. He pointed to safety improvements on South Henderson Street in Rainier Valley, which the department told him needs a three-year process to be completed.

“I think a lot of levy projects are getting delivered here at the last second and hurt because we like to stretch out process in Seattle,” he said. “And sometimes that has a benefit, but oftentimes it doesn’t.”

SDOT is forecasting it will ultimately complete most of what it promised in the 2015 levy, but projects like the new RapidRide J line, safety upgrades to East Marginal Way, and a protected bike lane on Martin Luther King Jr. Way will stretch well into 2025.

Erin Goodman, executive director of the SODO Business Improvement Area, wondered how the city can begin a new levy when the old when isn’t finished. “If you haven’t spent the funding from the last one, how do you go forward and do a new one?” she said.

For others, it isn’t a problem, but instead a reflection of the realities of transportation projects now.

“I’d rather them have ambitious goals than unambitious goals that they exceed,” City Councilmember Alex Pedersen said. “I’m glad they’re pushing to do as much as they can.”

But it does raise the question of limits on the next levy. Even if voters would approve a larger levy, could the department deliver?

“It is something we are actively talking about,” Stefan said. “Let’s build up a package and then let’s right-size it based on what our systems can handle.”

What residents want

The city of Seattle polled likely voters in March to better understand what they would approve. The results, presented recently to transportation advocates and obtained by The Seattle Times, show respondents saying yes to almost everything, except for a fee on driving downtown, known as congestion pricing.

Voters’ top issue was adding more transit stops and service — a county function largely out of the hands of SDOT — followed closely by concerns about safety and homelessness. They supported better maintenance of roads and bridges, investing in communities of color, improving safety, reducing emissions, allowing better freight access and adapting to driverless cars. They simultaneously supported making it easier to live in the city without a car and making it easier to drive.

Jamie Housen, spokesperson for Mayor Bruce Harrell, said the office was “heartened by the results of the poll,” which it interpreted to show a “clear appetite for actions that realize our Vision Zero goals [to eliminate traffic deaths], meet carbon-reduction targets, and ensure people can get around our city with ease.”

What will be in the next levy remains up in the air. Housen said the city is still preparing project priorities.

Within SDOT, one question is how to balance maintenance needs with new investments. A whole levy could be spent just on repaving arterials or building sidewalks.

“It’s a question of, what’s the right mix? And what can we do together?” Stefan said. “How can we combine it into both maintaining and keeping things in good working order and moving the needle?”

For some, the timeline is getting tight to decide on priorities. The city released its transportation plan this summer, a broad document that lays out large-scale goals but without a timeline or budget. Padelford liked a lot of what he saw, but was expecting more specifics.

“It sort of it feels like it can be anything to everyone and therefore it’s sort of nothing,” he said. There’s still time to plan for the levy, he added, but “we were all hoping we’d be much further along than we are right now.”

SDOT is signaling optimism that it will complete not just its recalibrated 2018 goals for the Move Seattle levy but most of its 2015 ones as well. Doing so means some shuffling, such as swapping out smaller bridges for seismic upgrades over more expensive ones like the Ballard and Fremont bridges.

With the pandemic largely an afterthought and labor upheaval cooling, the department is hopeful for a busy next 15 months leading into a strong argument to voters for why they should sign off on another round of taxes.

“I think 2024 is going to be that year, where Seattle just sees construction in so many different places because so many things will have finally gotten out the door,” Stefan said.