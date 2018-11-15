The Alaskan Way Viaduct will close southbound this weekend, as contractors continue to build concrete ramps for the future Highway 99 tunnel’s Sodo interchange.

The shutdown is scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, from the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel to the West Seattle Bridge exit. Drivers may use the Battery Street Tunnel but must exit at the short Western Avenue ramp that leads to Belltown and the Pike Place Market.

All northbound lanes remain open. A Husky football game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday could complicate matters, if postgame drivers compete for space with travelers who divert from Highway 99 into southbound Interstate 5.

Work will be postponed if heavy rain approaches Seattle.

The viaduct will close permanently Jan. 11, when traffic is blocked for three weeks while the Washington State Department of Transportation connects ramps to the new tunnel at both the Sodo and South Lake Union ends.

The tunnel is expected to open for traffic the week of Feb. 4-10.