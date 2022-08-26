Highway 520 will close for weekend construction at the future Montlake interchange lid, at the same time southbound Interstate 5 and Sound Transit light rail operate at low capacity south of downtown Seattle.

This traffic triple play will overlap with crowds of up to 48,000 baseball fans when the Mariners, who are in the playoff race this year, host the Cleveland Guardians and celebrate Ichiro Weekend at T-Mobile Park. Games are at 7:10 p.m. Friday, 7:10 p.m. Saturday, and 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Saturday’s game, when Ichiro will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame, is sold out.

Travelers already have endured several weekends of Sodo lane shutdowns, ample opportunity to learn new options or stay home.

Highway 520 closures will last from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast at Yarrow Point, says the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews are adding 24 girders and temporarily realigning highway lanes below the Montlake interchange, part of a $455 million freeway segment to be finished in 2023.

Southbound I-5 is reduced to just one lane through the Sodo work zone, from 7:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will replace expansion joints on the left side of the freeway. That means all traffic will move through the right-side collector-distributor lanes, and all connecting ramps to I-90 will stay open. The I-5 express lanes will point north all weekend. After this, five more Sodo repair weekends are expected for 2022.

Sound Transit contractors are still replacing broken yellow tiles on the southbound platform of Columbia City Station. Trains in South Seattle and SeaTac must take turns using the northbound tracks nearby, which means they arrive 20 minutes apart each direction, rather than the normal 10 minutes. However, trains will still arrive every 10 minutes between Stadium and Northgate stations.

Advertising

Baseball fans can ride gameday Sounder commuter trains from Snohomish, South King and Pierce counties to the ballpark Sunday; see soundtransit.org for schedules.

Speaking of the Mariners, fans late Saturday night might be caught in a pickle by overnight construction at northbound I-5. WSDOT has changed the work start to 10 p.m. instead of the originally announced 11:59 p.m., giving crews two more hours until the 5 a.m. reopening. Traffic will be diverted into the right-side collector-distributor lanes so crews can build a left-side barrier along the mainline, said spokesperson Amy Moreno. Though the express lanes point north, those close at 11 p.m. Saturday until Sunday morning. Another overnight shutdown is planned from 11 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday. WSDOT is widening the I-5 northbound mainline from two lanes to three in the Seneca Street bottleneck.

WSDOT doesn’t plan to perform I-5 work and close lanes Labor Day weekend, and the new Columbia City Station tiles should be finished by then.