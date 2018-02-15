Congress is considering $2.5 billion in grants and loans, to help railroads finish installing their long-delayed Positive Train Control networks.

Amtrak will stop running trains on some U.S. tracks if they don’t have satellite-based train-control systems operating by the end of this year, CEO Richard Anderson told a congressional committee Thursday morning.

The national passenger railway, which operates mostly on freight or commuter tracks owned by others, is likely to confront situations where Positive Train Control (PTC) won’t be ready.

“For these, Amtrak will suspend operations,” said Anderson, who took his position Jan. 1 after an airline-industry career.

Service is unlikely to be canceled in the Northwest, where Anderson has said in official letters that PTC is being tested to launch this year. Southern California will also be ready, he told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The hearing was sparked by the Dec. 18 derailment near DuPont, Pierce County, that killed three passengers and injured more than 70 aboard Amtrak Cascades 501. An engineer didn’t slow the locomotive, which entered a 30-mph curve at 78 mph, and sent railcars flying onto Interstate 5.

PTC would have prevented that crash, said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which since 1968 has called on the rail industry to install the technology.

Congress in 2008 called on railroads to install the system by 2015, then extended the deadline to 2018, and some railroads say they need until 2020. Amtrak collaborates with at least 15 different networks among various track owners.

House Democrats, with some GOP support, have proposed $2.5 billion in loans and grants to help railroads meet the deadline. Railroads already were loaned $2.3 billion, committee members said.

PTC should be 100 percent installed nationwide by year’s end, but it won’t be ready to operate on about 20 percent of the corridors, said Edward Hamberger, president of the American Association of Railroads.

Amtrak trains in Washington state run predominantly on BNSF Railway freight rails, which are equipped and using PTC while hauling grain, oil, aircraft parts and other cargo.

However, it can take months to test and refine the systems — as of late last year, the new PTC-equipped locomotives for Sound Transit commuter trains were connecting to BNSF’s dispatch network on only 56 percent of trips.

In addition, Anderson said, proposed cuts to Amtrak in the latest budget proposed by President Donald Trump raises “questions about being a going concern.” He said Amtrak would eliminate services rather than operate unsafely.

The administration’s budget would slice federal subsidies in half, though Trump this week also challenged Congress to make a counterproposal.

Over the past 47 years, Anderson said, “Amtrak has operated basically as a freight railroad carrying passengers, rather than a world-class passenger-rail agency.” Safety standards should be higher for passenger lines, he said.

Even if Amtrak folds, the Cascades service between Vancouver, B.C., Seattle, Portland and Eugene could continue, at least theoretically. The service no longer receives federal subsidies, and Amtrak is the operating contractor. Fares cover most operating costs, with the rest paid by Washington and Oregon.

Bruce Agnew, director of the Cascadia Center think tank, has proposed the states consider replacing Amtrak with another operator, through competitive bidding.

A Cascades train also derailed last July near Chambers Bay, causing minor injuries.

For now, the passenger trains have reverted to a slow waterfront route shared with freight trains through the Tacoma Narrows, instead of the rebuilt, direct 14-mile line through Tacoma, Lakewood and DuPont. Amtrak plans to return to the faster Lakewood route when PTC is working.

Washington state Reps. Denny Heck, Rick Larsen and Derek Kilmer, all Democrats in the Cascades corridor, spoke at the hearing.