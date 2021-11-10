The first Amtrak Cascades train to resume service along the Point Defiance Bypass route since a train derailed there on its inaugural run in 2017 is scheduled to leave Seattle at 7:22 a.m. on Nov. 18.

The first northbound train to use the route will leave Eugene at 5:30 a.m. and Portland at 8:20 a.m., arriving in Tacoma at 10:54 a.m. with a total of eight trains — including Amtrak Cascades and Coast Starlight — scheduled now to use the route daily, Amtrak said in a statement this week.

The reopening of the route follows “intensive system testing, crew qualifications, and safety certification in partnership with South Transit and the Washington State Department of Transportation,” the Amtrak statement said.

Four years ago on Dec. 18, an Amtrak train was on its inaugural run of the newly opened, faster rail line when it careened off the tracks near Olympia, sending rail cars off an overpass onto rush-hour traffic on Interstate 5, killing three people and injuring 62.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) placed primary blame for the crash on Sound Transit, which owns the $181 million corridor, for failing to require safety improvements near the curve, where the 80 mph speed limit dropped to 30 mph.

To reopen and prepare for a safe trip, Amtrak conducted crew qualifications in preparation for the resumption of service on the Point Defiance Bypass route, Amtrak said.

As the host railroad, Sound Transit also required Amtrak to verify compliance with an array of safety requirements before resuming passenger rail service on the Point Defiance Bypass.

“WSDOT and Amtrak remain committed to returning to the bypass and fulfilling federal grant requirements for increased reliability, less travel time, and the opportunity to add more trips between Seattle and Portland,” Amtrak said in a statement. “Over the last four years, all involved agencies have worked collaboratively on the following:

Activated positive train control (PTC) : All passenger rail corridors in Washington, including the Point Defiance Bypass, have train control technology that will automatically slow or stop trains that are operating above permitted speeds.

: All passenger rail corridors in Washington, including the Point Defiance Bypass, have train control technology that will automatically slow or stop trains that are operating above permitted speeds. Developed and implemented an Amtrak Safety Management System : The Amtrak SMS Includes policies and processes to proactively identify and mitigate risks, enhanced reporting standards, expanded crew training, and redesigned safety training courses to create an improved safety culture and drive safety performance.

: The Amtrak SMS Includes policies and processes to proactively identify and mitigate risks, enhanced reporting standards, expanded crew training, and redesigned safety training courses to create an improved safety culture and drive safety performance. Implemented step-down speed restrictions : Working with Sound Transit, progressive speed reductions were implemented to ensure trains operate at required speeds across the route.

: Working with Sound Transit, progressive speed reductions were implemented to ensure trains operate at required speeds across the route. Requalified and trained all Point Defiance Bypass crew members : Applicable Cascades crews have been trained to the standards outlined in Amtrak’s enhanced training and qualification policy prior to the restart of service.

: Applicable Cascades crews have been trained to the standards outlined in Amtrak’s enhanced training and qualification policy prior to the restart of service. Upgraded simulator programs : High-fidelity simulators with route specific details and conditions were utilized to greatly increase training opportunities on the route.

: High-fidelity simulators with route specific details and conditions were utilized to greatly increase training opportunities on the route. Conducted extensive public outreach on railroad safety: Our partners and Amtrak conducted outreach in communities surrounding the Point Defiance Bypass, including DuPont, Lakewood, Tacoma, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, prior to the return of service.”

“Amtrak, Sound Transit and WSDOT have implemented or are continuing to pursue all safety recommendations set forth by the NTSB,” the statement said.