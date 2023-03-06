Amtrak is restarting direct trips between Portland and Vancouver, B.C., marking full restoration of daily service on its popular Cascades route.

The return, effective Monday, provides Amtrak Cascades customers with multiple daily roundtrips between Seattle and Canada, some by connecting bus service.

About 159,000 people per year took direct trips between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., before the pandemic. Overall, including trips with stops along the way, about 290,000 passengers rode the train between the two large cities.

Passenger trains to Vancouver, B.C. were discontinued in 2020 when Canada closed the border. The border reopened in August 2021 for vaccinated travelers, but service did not immediately resume.

One daily trip was restored between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., in September 2022.

Amtrak previously blamed staffing for lingering service disruptions, which Sen. Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, rejected as an excuse as she urged the company to restore full service between Vancouver and Washington.