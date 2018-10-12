All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate Way have reopened after a 30-minute closure while crews responded to an incident.
Traffic north of the incident, located just south of North Northgate Way, were diverted to the southbound I-5 express lanes.
The Washington State Patrol, Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department responded to the incident shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.
This post will be updated.
