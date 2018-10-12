All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate Way have reopened after a 30-minute closure while crews responded to an incident.

Traffic north of the incident, located just south of North Northgate Way, were diverted to the southbound I-5 express lanes.

An incident is blocking all lanes of the southbound I-5 mainline just south of Northgate Way. Traffic north of this visual will be diverted to the southbound I-5 express lanes. WSP, SPD and fire/aid are at the scene. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/x0TEx687Ti — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 12, 2018

The Washington State Patrol, Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department responded to the incident shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

