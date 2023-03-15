A person crashed after they were shot during an act of road rage on Interstate 5 on Wednesday evening in Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Initially, all northbound lanes on I-5 at Highway 516 were blocked, as were the eastbound and westbound onramps to I-5 from Highway 516. By 6 p.m., the Washington Department of Transportation reported three lanes and both onramps reopened.

Patrol Trooper Chelsea DeHart said the person was shot in the face and taken to Harborview Medical Center. A Puget Sound Fire spokesperson said the person’s injuries were life-threatening.

DeHart said preliminary information indicated the shooting was due to road rage. The shooter reportedly drove away from the scene.

Additional information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available.