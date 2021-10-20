All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed while a collision at the Duwamish curves, near Highway 599, is investigated, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The collision blocked the HOV lane as well as three additional lanes of travel, according to WSDOT. There is no immediate estimated time of reopening. Traffic is currently being diverted onto Highway 599 and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the collision involved a semitruck and a barrier and that there were only minor injuries.

Heads up! WSP is closing all lanes of northbound I-5 and diverting traffic onto SR 599 while they investigate the collision on northbound I-5 north of MLK that is blocking the HOV and three left lanes. Travelers should anticipate delays. pic.twitter.com/hAAWXqCoaw — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 20, 2021