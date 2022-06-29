A collision in the 700 block of Michigan Street is blocking all lanes of South Michigan Street in Georgetown from Fourth Avenue to Corson Avenue South.

A vehicle crash into a building caused a fire, the Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter shortly before 7 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:11 a.m.

Crews treated the reported driver, an approximately 35-year-old man, who is in stable condition, the department said. Paramedics took him to Harborview.

Seattle police said to expect significant traffic disruptions, and the Seattle Department of Transportation urged caution.