All lanes of eastbound I-90 are blocked at 76th Avenue Southeast on Mercer Island due to a vehicle fire.

WSDOT is urging drivers headed toward Mercer Island, Bellevue and Issaquah to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

#TrafficAlert EB 90 is completely blocked due to a vehicle fire at 76th on Mercer Island. Traffic being diverted off to 76th. Expect long delays. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 1, 2022

Traffic is being diverted to 76th Avenue, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.