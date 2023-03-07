All Interstate 5 lanes are blocked near Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s main gate because of a collision and car fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said a wrong-way vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a semitruck, engulfing it in flames. No one was seriously injured, he said.

Here is a look at the collision blocking I-5 in both directions near the JBLM main gate. Traffic in both directions is stopped. pic.twitter.com/8EN1lHSs8D — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 7, 2023

Traffic in both directions stopped shortly after 3 p.m. at milepost 120.

Reyer said troopers and firefighters remain at the site. Traffic is stopped due to fluid from the collision on the lanes.

“It’s very important for us to make sure to clear the road of that debris,” Reyer said. “Those (fluids) make the road very slippery and we don’t want to have any additional collisions in the area.”

Reopening the northbound lanes will take time, but Reyer said a couple southbound lanes should reopen within the hour.