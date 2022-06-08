All exits to Interstate 405 from north and south Interstate 5 were closed in Tukwila for about one hour after a rollover collision left a semi-truck splayed on its side Wednesday morning. All lanes reopened around 11 a.m.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of I-405 just north of the I-5 juncture, initially blocking the right two northbound lanes, state patrol said. The driver was transported to a hospital with a shoulder injury.