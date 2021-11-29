The Seattle Department of Transportation is looking for community feedback on a project to build a protected paved bike lane around the outer west edge of Green Lake.

The proposed path would run along Green Lake Drive North and Aurora Avenue North, where there is currently a gravel walking path along the two roads.

The Green Lake Outer Loop project, which will connect to the existing bicycle lanes around the lake, consists of two segments.

One would create a new path between North 63rd Street and West Green Lake Drive North, along Aurora Avenue North, where several serious injury and fatal incidents have occurred.

In 2019, a 20-year-old University of Washington student was struck while running on the outer trail by a driver who hopped a curb. She suffered several broken bones and serious injuries to her neck.

Engineers are proposing a two-lane biking and running lane on the Aurora segment that would maintain vehicle access along the on-ramp.

Advertising

The other proposed segment will be along West Green Lake Drive North, between North 76th Street and the intersection between Winona Avenue North and North 77th Street.

There are currently two lanes for vehicle traffic and a parking lane along West Green Lake Drive North. To accommodate bike lanes, officials are considering three options:

Removing the parking lane to make room for a two-way bike lane and preserving two-way vehicle travel.

Removing a driver lane and turning the street into a one-way vehicle travel lane, while maintaining a parking lane

Removing the parking lane and adding a bike lane on each side of the street while maintaining two-way vehicle travel

A survey to collect public feedback on the project has been open since Nov. 10 and is set to close next week. Opportunity to share more feedback will be available in the spring, when a draft design of the project created by SDOT and the Washington State Department of Transportation is expected to be released.

Construction could begin as early as mid-2022, according to SDOT, which said funding for design and installation has not yet been secured.