The 2015 transportation levy is twice as large as its predecessor, but a new city report now says that funding isn't keeping up with rising construction costs. The city also blames insufficient cost estimates and "uncertainty" on anticipated federal funding.

Move Seattle, the $930 million transportation levy approved by Seattle voters in 2015, is falling behind on a number of its promised street and sidewalk improvements, according to a new review by the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

SDOT, which is tasked with completing the levy’s projects, blamed higher costs from the booming local construction market as well as new priorities since the levy was passed and uncertain federal funding for the levy’s failure to keep pace with its promises.

But the agency gave no actual numbers or estimates of the size of the funding shortfall.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, Sabey Corp., Seattle Children’s hospital and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

The 10-year property tax levy is twice the size of its predecessor, the Bridging the Gap levy, which expired in 2015.

The new review says the levy is achieving many of its goals, but points to eight program areas that need “further review and adjustment” because the cost of the promised projects is now greater than the available funding.

The areas short on money include: building new protected bike lanes, repairing damaged sidewalks and building new ones, building curb ramps at intersections, repaving arterial streets and creating seven new RapidRide bus routes.

“Costs have increased due to rising local construction costs,” SDOT writes. “Additionally, in several levy sub-programs, cost estimates included in the original budget were insufficient to meet the levy commitment.”

For instance, the levy originally estimated that bike lanes would cost about $860,000 to build, per mile. While costs vary significantly by project, a nearly complete four-block extension of the Seventh Avenue protected bike lane through downtown has cost has cost about $3.8 million to build, or nearly $13 million per mile.

The levy committed to transforming seven bus corridors into RapidRide lines, with bus-only lanes, priority for buses at traffic lights, roadside fare-card readers and electric arrival signs.

The new review says SDOT can “deliver investments” on all seven lines, but that there’s not enough funding to meet the “needs of our growing city.”

Last year, the city agreed to build 1,250 curb ramps a year, to settle a lawsuit brought by three men who said missing curb ramps left the city out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. That represents a massive increase in the number of curb ramps being built, but city officials said they’d factored the lawsuit and the settlement into levy spending.

“We are confident that we’ll be able to deliver all of that obligation without affecting the other elements of the levy,” then-SDOT Director Scott Kubly said last year.

Now, though, the SDOT review cites the lawsuit and settlement as a factor that presents “constraints to delivering the original levy.”

The agency also says anticipated federal funding for levy projects is now “uncertain” with the Trump administration in office.

While Trump’s budget proposals have included drastic cuts to transit spending that would have affected Seattle projects, those cuts were not included in the budget agreement passed by Congress. That budget increases spending on major transit grants and maintains funding for other grants available to local transportation agencies.

SDOT officials said it’s not that funding has been cut, but that grant money isn’t being distributed as quickly.

“We have seen a significant change in pace of award disbursements for grants,” SDOT spokeswoman Mafara Hobson said, “leaving the future of federal funding uncertain at this point.”