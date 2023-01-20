If you’re planning to travel across Lake Washington at Montlake on Sunday, you’ll need to find an alternate route.

Both directions of the Highway 520 floating bridge and all associated ramps will be closed from 11 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

We've got some big closures this weekend on SR 520, I-5 in Everett, and I-90. So, we decided why not bring back our MS Paint Maps!🗺️ pic.twitter.com/ceXqNMA9q1 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 20, 2023

The highway will be closed between Montlake Boulevard in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill.

Drivers crossing Lake Washington over the weekend should take Interstate 90 as an alternate route or consider delaying their trips if possible, WSDOT said.

The Highway 520 Trail will remain open to bicycles and pedestrians during the weekend closure.

The Mercer Street onramp to northbound Interstate 5 will also be closed this weekend, according to WSDOT.

The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday. Crews will reopen the ramp for three hours after the Seattle Kraken hockey game on Saturday and two hours after the Seattle Kraken Super Skills Showcase on Sunday to allow traffic to leave South Lake Union, WSDOT said.

There could be steel plates on the ramp, so travelers should drive with caution.

Eastbound lanes of the Interstate 90 floating bridge will also be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, according to WSDOT.

EASTBOUND I-90 CLOSURE TONIGHT! 🚨



From 11pm TONIGHT to 6am tomorrow…



Eastbound I-90 between I-5 in #Seattle & Island Crest Way on #MercerIsland will be closed. The I-5 and Rainier Ave South on-ramps to I-90 will also close, for maintenance. 🚧



Use alternate routes! ✅ pic.twitter.com/Mub5BsNJ5Q — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 20, 2023

The bridge will be closed between I-5 in Seattle and Island Crest Way on Mercer Island. The I-5 and Rainier Avenue South onramps to I-90 will also close for maintenance, the department said.

Friday night also marks the beginning of weekend repairs on I-5 in Everett from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Only one northbound I-5 lane will be open between the Broadway and 41st Street offramp and the Snohomish River Bridge.

All onramps and offramps will be open except the northbound I-5 offramp to Marine View Drive.

During the 30-hour Highway 520 closure, contractors will pour concrete for a section of the new eastbound lanes between Montlake Boulevard and the floating bridge.

Crews will also place 13 girders over the highway, which are part of the foundation for a new 3-acre lid under construction in Montlake. People can watch this weekend’s girder placement on WSDOT’s construction camera, which updates every 10 minutes, the department said.

This weekend’s construction work is part of the $455 million Highway 520 Montlake Project, which also builds three new eastbound lanes over Union Bay between Montlake Boulevard and the floating bridge.