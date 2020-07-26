A 3-year-old boy died in a vehicle crash in the Madison Valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Seattle police said.

The child was playing inside a parked van in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue, when another vehicle hit the van. The impact threw the boy from the van, SPD reported.

Police say that the child suffered a head injury and that officers attempted CPR, but the 3-year-old died at the scene. Dispatch logs show a large response by firefighters. Crash-investigation detectives arrived at the scene and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges will be filed, a police news release said.