One person appears injured after a collision involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians on an icy hill in Belltown Friday morning, Seattle police said. The severity of the injury is unknown.

First responders were alerted to the collision on First Avenue and Blanchard Street at 9:54 a.m. Friday. Freezing rain has coated most of Seattle’s streets in a slippery sheet of ice.

Officials have urged people to stay home and delay nonessential travel due to icy roads.

Because of where the injured person is on the ice-covered hill, first responders had not yet reached them as of 10:30 a.m.

A total of four vehicles and three pedestrians were involved in the collision, according to preliminary information from police. Others involved in the incident appeared to be uninjured, police said.

Authorities are encouraging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.