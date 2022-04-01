The right two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at the Spokane Street Bridge in Seattle will be closed through the Friday morning commute and into the afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

An expansion joint on the freeway came loose, and a bridge maintenance team is working to repair it, WSDOT said.

WSDOT is urging drivers to find alternate routes if possible and, if required to use I-5 at that location, to slow down and plan for traffic backups during the morning commute.

The onramp at Spokane Street remains open, WSDOT said.