18 people were injured in a crash involving two buses Monday morning on the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes near Mercer Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The two right southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street and the Stewart Street offramp are closed. Drivers should expect lengthy delays or seek alternate routes, the Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The fire department treated 18 patients at the scene before they were transported to hospitals. All are in stable condition, the department said.

SB I-5 Express Lanes at Mercer St: crews treated 18 patients on scene. All are in stable condition and have been transported to hospitals with help from AMR. Our crews are returning to service and transitioning the scene to WSP. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 12, 2022

Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Department received 10 patients, seven men and three women ranging in age from 20s to 30s, said Susan Gregg, a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson.

All patients are listed in satisfactory condition, Gregg said.

Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter the two buses involved in the crash were transporting Navy personnel.