A deep sinkhole in the 900 block of Rainier Avenue North that forced Renton to make emergency repairs throughout the night will keep the arterial closed through much, if not all, of Thursday, according to Renton officials.
The 25-by-30 feet wide sinkhole that’s about 15 feet deep was caused by a 3-foot-wide rusted steel stormwater pipe that broke, damaging the concrete access vault that was poured around the pipe, said Patrick Zellner, Renton’s street-maintenance manager.
A contractor began digging around the void Wednesday afternoon and worked through the night, hoping to have the road re-opened by Thursday morning.
But by 6 a.m., the city said on Twitter that the road would remain closed throughout the morning commute and said that due to all the “moving parts” involved in the repair it could not forecast a specific re-opening time.
“Please avoid the area,” the city said in its tweet.
Renton is 117 years old, and the street was widened over past decades from a two-lane concrete highway into an asphalt coated boulevard, with older components beneath.
