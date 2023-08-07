Ten people who crashed their bicycles on the “missing link” portion of Seattle’s Burke-Gilman Trail have filed claims against the city, a precursor to a lawsuit.

In addition to unspecified monetary damages, the individuals, represented by attorneys from Washington Bike Law and Schroeter Goldmark & Bender, are demanding that Seattle act quickly to make the trail beneath the Ballard Bridge safer for riders.

At issue is a nearly 90-degree jog near 15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 45th Street in Ballard. The danger spot is within the hotly and extensively contested 1.4-mile stretch of the Burke Gilman, known as the missing link, where most or all of the trail’s safety infrastructure, such as protective barriers or grade separation, disappears.

As riders approach the location from either direction, they cruise parallel to train tracks owned by Ballard Terminal Railroad. Eventually, the trail must cross the tracks at a sharp angle, at which point people cycling run the risk of getting their wheel caught or slipping on the metal on a wet day.

Despite additional marking added by the city in 2013, crashes continued to happen. A 2022 lawsuit on behalf of eight others who crashed at the same location, also filed by Washington Bike Law, contends the city knew the spot was still unsafe, responding with emergency vehicles to 39 injuries between 2015 and 2020.

The two sides settled that suit for monetary damages to the individual as well as a demand that Seattle follow through on its plans to widen the path and add fencing to keep rocks away.

The latest claims reiterate that demand, that the path be made safer, including by widening the turn and installing a fence to lead riders over the tracks, by Dec. 31, 2023

“What we’re trying to do is to motivate the city to make this safer sooner because, frankly, we have enough work, and people keep crashing here,” said Bob Anderton, Washington Bike Law’s founding attorney.

Spokesperson for the Seattle Department of Transportation, Mariam Ali, said the city anticipates completing the work to realign the bike lane and improve the pavement near the Ballard Bridge by the Dec. 31 deadline.

The 10 people injured include a married couple, Kathleen Nolan and Doug Kelbough, both of whom crashed at this location on separate occasions. Nolan, a retired nurse, fractured her femur; Kelbough, an architect, suffered a brain injury.

“We’ve been waiting decades for the Burke-Gilman Trail to provide a safe route through Ballard,” Nolan said in a statement. “We can’t wait any longer.”

Fights over the missing link have spanned three decades without resolution, leaving the state’s most popular trail without a connection through Ballard. The most pitched battle has been between bike advocates and industry voices in Ballard. The former has pushed for a path close to the Ship Canal, on Shilshole Avenue Northwest, which they view as the most direct and likely to be used. But businesses along the water have fiercely resisted, claiming traffic entering and exiting their facilities would be unsafely hampered by people cruising past on bikes.

That fight has played out in an endlessly litigious loop without resolution. Councilmember Dan Strauss, who represents the Ballard neighborhood, recently proposed building out a bike corridor on Leary Avenue Northwest, two blocks north, that has gained support from both sides. While that solution could provide an alternative path, it may not foreclose the debate over Shilshole.

“Completing the Missing Link through Ballard remains a high priority for the City. Currently, we have 100% designs ready for the Burke-Gilman Missing Link along the Shilshole route, but it faces continuing legal challenges,” said Ali of SDOT.

The spot in question in the claim against the city sits apart from that fight, but has also been an area of focus for many years. Anderton has represented clients who have crashed in this area as far back as 2001.

The city has an agreement with Ballard Terminal Railroad, stipulating the company holds insurance to reimburse riders injured on the tracks.

Anderton said he’s hopeful the work will be done quickly.

“I know people want to do the right thing,” he said.