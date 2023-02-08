One person died in a rollover crash Wednesday on Highway 2 near Index, according to Washington State Patrol.

Traffic was being alternated around the crash scene while troopers investigated, according to a State Patrol tweet posted shortly before 5 p.m. Drivers should be patient while going through the area.

Nobody else was injured in the collision. A tow truck was en route to the scene, but there was no estimated time for fully reopening the roadway, said Trooper Kelsey Harding.