A single-vehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 5 left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries early Thursday, according to Puget Sound Fire.

The collision took place just south of South 200th Street in SeaTac.

Puget Sound Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on southbound I-5, just south off S. 200th Street. Firefighters found one vehicle with significant damage. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and a second person was deceased. — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) March 16, 2023

Firefighters responded to the scene and found one vehicle with significant damage, according to the Fire Department.

The far right lane of I-5 is closed while Washington State Patrol investigates.