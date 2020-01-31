YAKIMA — Police have started an investigation near railroad tracks in Yakima where a 58-year-old woman was found dead.

A man walking near the tracks Thursday discovered the woman’s body, topless, with severe injuries to her face and head, Yakima Herald-Republic reports.

It is unclear if the woman was killed near the tracks or elsewhere, Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said.

Police believe the transient woman was killed late Wednesday or early Thursday, Seely said.

Yakima Police crisis responders recognized the woman from pictures and have yet to identify her, pending notification of her family, authorities said.

Drone aircraft was used to take aerial photos of the scene and the department is seeking security camera video from nearby businesses that might provide clues as to what happened, authorities said.

An autopsy on the woman is scheduled for Tuesday, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement, authorities said.