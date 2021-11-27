By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- University of Washington scientist weighs in on spread of new omicron COVID variant
- As Washington state public schools lost students during pandemic, home-schooled population has boomed
- COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert
- Maps from Seattle elections that made Bruce Harrell mayor show where races were won and lost
- Wet, blustery and cool weather to continue in Puget Sound region
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.