Pacific Northwest travelers hoping for a relaxing holiday train trip are in luck: After a weekend stoppage, Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle is back, just in time for Christmas.

Regularly scheduled trains between Portland and Seattle began running again Monday morning, instead of the buses that had replaced them over the weekend because of a landslide.

Gus Melonas, a spokesman for BNSF Railway, told The Oregonian/OregonLive Friday that all train traffic south of Tacoma had been suspended that morning after landslide debris 3 feet deep and 50 feet wide had covered one set of tracks.

Record rainfall was blamed for the slide and other disruptions in the Pacific Northwest.

The week of Christmas should be drier than last week. After some early morning rain Monday, the forecast for the rest of the week is cloudy and dry.