TACOMA — A train derailed Tuesday afternoon at the Port of Tacoma, striking a power pole and knocking down power lines.

The Tacoma Fire Department said on Twitter that crews were on the scene in the 2100 block of Port of Tacoma Road.

Officials said a train derailed and that one of the locomotives made contact with the pole, which knocked down the lines. A photo posted on Twitter showed a BNSF train was involved.

No injuries were reported.

Tacoma Public Utilities responded to the incident and restored power to about 35 affected customers, the News Tribune reported.

No further information was immediately available.