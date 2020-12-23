For the second time in as many days, a freight train has derailed in rural Washington.

A BNSF train collided with a semi-truck near Mabton, Yakima County, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, said Courtney Wallace, a BNSF spokesperson.

Three locomotives and eight empty grain cars derailed, Wallace said. Neither the train crew nor the driver of the truck was injured, she said.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said there were no road closures and “minimal injuries.”

Trains that normally travel the tracks are being held while the site is cleared, Wallace said, and the collision is under investigation.

The Washington State Department of Ecology said diesel from two locomotives was leaking and that teams were on the way to the site.

On Tuesday morning, a 108-car BNSF Railway train carrying Bakken crude oil derailed in Whatcom County, and several cars caught fire, forcing residents to evacuate the area.